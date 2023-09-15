Deals
Rogersville Police searching for attempted murder suspect after he escaped from police custody

James Tucker, 49
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rogersville Police Department is currently searching for a man who managed to escape from custody on Thursday afternoon.

According to Rogersville Police, officers arrested two men on felony theft charges. One of those men was James Tucker, who escaped from the officer’s custody by going out of the patrol car’s window while he was handcuffed.

Tucker was suspected of breaking into homes in the Anderson area which was a violation of his bond restrictions. Those restrictions were put in place after he bonded out on his attempted murder charge in May 2023. The felony theft violation is why law enforcement were looking for him.

The search started around 2 p.m. with Rogersville Police, K-9′s from Florence Police, an ALEA helicopter and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies. They were searching in the area of Cherry Grove Road and Flanagan Road in Athens.

Rogersville Police are asking that the public be on the lookout for Tucker.

Tucker was arrested in May 2023 on an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot another man at a home in Rogersville. After the alleged shooting, Tucker went on the run for four days following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement.

