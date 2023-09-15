Redstone Community Champions: Mylikia

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Since starting her non-profit in May 0f 2019, Mylikia Franklin has worked with over 700 businesses.

Mylikia’s had her own challenges with getting her fruit tea in front of an audience, this led her to take up the cause for all small businesses in Murfreesboro, TN. To expose more small businesses to potential buyers, she created a non-profit to host local events, such as the Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Festival, Black Murfreesboro Market, and Small Business Saturday.

Mylikia’s story is part of the Community Champions series provided by Redstone Federal Credit Union. You can see more Community Champions here.

