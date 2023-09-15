Redstone Community Champions: Linda

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Linda Kucinskas is spreading joy and a sense of belonging among the seniors in the community through the magic of bingo.

It all started in April of 2007. Since then, she has been providing fun, fellowship, and great prizes. The prizes are bought by Linda with her own money. She also assembles snack bags, calls the bingo games, and hands out prizes to her winners.

Want to play? Linda advertises her games in the weekly shoppers or newspapers in Pulaski or Lawrenceburg, TN, and Athens, AL. Once the ad comes out, the seats fill up fast!

Linda’s story is part of the Community Champions series provided by Redstone Federal Credit Union. You can see more Community Champions here.

