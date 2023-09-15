Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Police department mourns sudden loss of 1.5-year-old K-9 officer

Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said K-9 Sedna died Wednesday from medical...
Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said K-9 Sedna died Wednesday from medical complications, possibly due to a seizure.(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A police department in eastern North Carolina is mourning the sudden loss of one of its K-9 officers.

Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said K-9 Sedna died Wednesday from medical complications, possibly due to a seizure.

The 1.5-year-old bloodhound was sworn in on Oct. 14, 2022.

She was the youngest K-9 to complete Level II Training certification, according to the police department.

“We are truly saddened by the passing of K-9 Sedna. She was a highly skilled K-9 Officer and Tracker, and we feel privileged to have had her on our team,” Police Chief Mike Yaniero said.

“In addition to her exceptional service, Sedna will be remembered for her sweet disposition and outpouring of love she shared with her handler and family.”

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
Kitchen Cops find roaches, other insects & chemicals improperly stored
James Daniel Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police searching for attempted murder suspect after he escaped from police custody
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Victim identified following family argument, shooting on Ready Section Rd.

Latest News

Although it is currently illegal, MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly, combined with talk...
MDMA edges closer to approval for PTSD
FILE - Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26,...
US military orders new interviews on the deadly 2021 Afghan airport attack as criticism persists
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the nation's highest...
Jackson says we must own hardest chapters of US history during 1963 church bombing remembrance
Members of the United Auto Workers union began picketing at a General Motors assembly plant in...
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers in a battle for a bigger share of industry profits
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says ‘record profits’ should be shared