One civilian injured in officer-involved shooting on Monroe St.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police and HEMSI are on the scene of a shooting that took place on Monroe Street on Thursday evening.

According to officials, the call came in just before 6:30 p.m. and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Officials on the scene have confirmed that an officer did fire their weapon and one civilian was injured. The civilian was transported to the hospital, at this time their condition is unknown.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will take over the investigation.

A WAFF 48 News crew is on the scene and this story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.