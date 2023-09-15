Deals
One civilian injured in officer-involved shooting on Monroe St.

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police and HEMSI are on the scene of a shooting that took place on Monroe Street on Thursday evening.

According to officials, the call came in just before 6:30 p.m. and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Officials on the scene have confirmed that an officer did fire their weapon and one civilian was injured. The civilian was transported to the hospital, at this time their condition is unknown.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will take over the investigation.

A WAFF 48 News crew is on the scene and this story will be updated once there is more information.

