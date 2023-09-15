Deals
Man charged with burglary following large police presence at Huntsville apartment complex

Cops were called to the scene around 7 a.m. on Friday
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A large police presence was seen in the parking lot of the Colonial Grand at Edgewater apartment complex on Friday.

According to a Huntsville Police spokesperson, officers were called to the scene of a nearby burglary around 7 a.m. on Sept. 15. Upon arrival, the officers believed the man was in one of the apartments at the complex.

Officers executed a search warrant and apprehended the suspect shortly after 12:30 p.m.

The burglary suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Eric McDaniel. He was booked into the Madison County Jail where he faces a burglary charge. He is being held without bond.

