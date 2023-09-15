Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines and two week old carnitas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A few weeks ago, we started receiving Kitchen Cops scores and notes from DeKalb County for the first time ever, and it’s a good thing we did. There are a lot of issues you need to know about this week.

DEKALB COUNTY

Tienda La Ideal has the lowest score of the week. It’s on County Road 479 on the Marshall/DeKalb County line. It scored a 60 this week. Inspectors found roaches, flies and rodents in the building. There was a sink not working in the meat department, raw meat stored over vegetables in the cooler and moldy corn. There was also an issue with raw eggs being stored over cooked meat, no dates on several foods, no sanitizer in a sink and toxic chemicals and medications stored near food.

Vintage 1889 on 8th Street in Fort Payne gets a 77. It had an issue with the cooler not holding on the proper temperature, a dishwasher with no sanitizer and rodents in the building.

Toke Sushi Thai & Grill on Gault Avenue in Fort Payne was hit with a 78 in the most recent report. It was written up for food being stored on the floor in the cooler and prep area, mold and hair in the ice machine, mold in the fountain drink nozzles and rodent droppings on the floor and on shelves.

Limons Mexican Restaurant in Crossville gets an 83 this week. It had mold in the ice machine and an unlabeled chemical bottle.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

No significant issues in Lauderdale County this week.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

No significant issues in Limestone County this week.

MADISON COUNTY

El Olmeca at Highway 72 and Jeff Road has the lowest score in Madison County this week with a 75. Inspectors arrived on September 8th and found the ice machine was dirty. When they came back four days later, the ice machine was still not cleaned. Inspectors issued a warning that the restaurant’s license was in danger of being suspended. There was also an issue with a hand sink being filled with utensils. And inspectors found carnitas that expired 12 days before their visit.

The Outback Steakhouse on Highway 72 in Madison gets a 78 due to food temperature issues, a dirty ice machine and expired salad dressing in the kitchen.

MORGAN COUNTY

The Jack’s on Beltline Road gets a 85 due to a damager fry skimmer and improperly stored chemicals.

The Mapco on Beltline Road also got an 85 this week due to tomatoes at the wrong temperature and 3 sinks that were inaccessible.

