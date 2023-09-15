Jalen Fletcher wins 48 Blitz Player of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 83 points are enough for some High School Football teams to score in a season, much less a single game. West Morgan High School battled Brooks High School to a wild 83-53 win to remain undefeated. The rebels star player also left a mark on the contest as well.

Jalen Fletcher accounted for seven touchdowns and 350 yards total offense in the Rebels win over the Lions

Fletcher had had 21 carries for 244 yards and five TDs and caught two passes for 110 yards and one score as Class 4A West Morgan (3-0) set a school record for most points scored in a single game. The 136 points scored by both teams tied for fourth on the AHSAA (Alabama High School Athletic Association) all-time single-game list.

Fletchers efforts were good enough to be named 48 Blitz Player of The Week.

“We had a lot of adversity last Friday and I know I had to step up and encourage everybody and become a leader to keep on going, stay motivating,” Fletcher said. “It’s just a bond. I feel like we’ve been together for so long. This is our third year with Coach (Drew) Phillips and I feel like we have that bond, and we’re just tight enough to know we had to work hard for that win Friday. "

West Morgan faces Central Florence Friday at 7 P.M.

