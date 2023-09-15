Hartselle man arrested following meth trafficking charges
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man was arrested Wednesday for trafficking methamphetamine following a narcotics search warrant, per the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).
According to the MCSO, Jody Brian Maples, 50, was arrested and charged after authorities found 4.8 ounces of a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia and items “used to sell and distribute narcotics.”
He was charged with the following:
- Dangerous Drugs- Drug Trafficking - Methamphetamine
- Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
He was booked in the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at $150,300.
