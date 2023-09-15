Deals
Hartselle man arrested following meth trafficking charges

Jody Brian Maples
Jody Brian Maples(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man was arrested Wednesday for trafficking methamphetamine following a narcotics search warrant, per the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

According to the MCSO, Jody Brian Maples, 50, was arrested and charged after authorities found 4.8 ounces of a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia and items “used to sell and distribute narcotics.”

4.8 ounces of a crystal-like substance, that field tested positive for Methamphetamine, and...
4.8 ounces of a crystal-like substance, that field tested positive for Methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia seized.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

He was charged with the following:

  • Dangerous Drugs- Drug Trafficking - Methamphetamine
  • Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was booked in the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at $150,300.

