Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say

Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE, Idaho (Gray News) – An 8-year-old girl and a dog were killed after a tree fell on their tent while they were camping with their family in Idaho last weekend.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Saturday morning about a tree that fell on top of a tent with children inside at Boise National Forest Pine Campground.

Officials said a child was pronounced dead on the scene. The family dog was also killed.

According to a GoFundMe page, the child was identified as 8-year-old Cadence Eastin.

According to a GoFundMe page, the child was identified as 8-year-old Cadence Eastin.
According to a GoFundMe page, the child was identified as 8-year-old Cadence Eastin.(GoFundMe)

The page said Cadence was one of eight children and was an identical twin. The page said Cadence’s parents and her seven siblings are devastated by the loss.

Cadence is remembered as a “truly special child” who always had a cheerful, happy nature, and was known for loving animals.

“It is especially revealing that the family dog was curled up next to her when the tree fell taking both of their lives,” the GoFundMe page read.

The sheriff’s office said the tree that fell was a cottonwood tree with rot at its base. The sheriff has consulted with Boise National Forest officials for an official cause of the tree falling.

As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe raised more than $20,000 to help pay for funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Victim identified following family argument, shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Kitchen Cops find roaches, other insects & chemicals improperly stored
James Daniel Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police searching for attempted murder suspect after he escaped from police custody
Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville

Latest News

Suspended Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands with his attorneys Tony...
Texas Senate begins deliberations at Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
A man was arrested after drugs were reported stolen from a Pima County, Arizona, veterinarian...
Stolen painkillers switched with saline at veterinary clinic cause surgery ‘complications,’ staff says
Gared Hansen shows psilocybin mushrooms that are ready for distribution in his Uptown Fungus...
Thousands sign up to experience magic mushrooms as Oregon’s novel psilocybin experiment takes off
Davis & Tripp Marina and Boat Yard crews pull a sailboat named Hurricane from the waters of...
Hurricane Lee targets New England and eastern Canada with wind, roiling seas and rain
FILE - This July 15, 2020, file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in...
Lawsuit alleges sexual assault during Virginia Military Institute overnight open house