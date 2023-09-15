1 man taken into custody after large police presence at Huntsville apartment complex
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A large police presence was seen in the parking lot of the Colonial Grand at Edgewater apartment complex on Friday.
According to a Huntsville Police spokesperson, officers were called to the scene of a nearby burglary around 7 a.m. on Sept. 15. Upon arrival, the officers believed the man was in one of the apartments at the complex.
Officers executed a search warrant and apprehended the suspect shortly after 12:30 p.m.
No further information including the identity of the suspect has been released.
