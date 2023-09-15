Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

1 man taken into custody after large police presence at Huntsville apartment complex

Cops were called to the scene around 7 a.m. on Friday
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A large police presence was seen in the parking lot of the Colonial Grand at Edgewater apartment complex on Friday.

According to a Huntsville Police spokesperson, officers were called to the scene of a nearby burglary around 7 a.m. on Sept. 15. Upon arrival, the officers believed the man was in one of the apartments at the complex.

Officers executed a search warrant and apprehended the suspect shortly after 12:30 p.m.

No further information including the identity of the suspect has been released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
Kitchen Cops find roaches, other insects & chemicals improperly stored
James Daniel Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police searching for attempted murder suspect after he escaped from police custody
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Victim identified following family argument, shooting on Ready Section Rd.

Latest News

Financial Friday: Saving for Christmas
Financial Friday: How to jump start your Christmas savings
Cops were called to the scene around 7 a.m. on Friday
Huntsville Police serves warrant on burglary suspect at apartment complex
Timothy Harville
Moulton man arrested after woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Hatton
Financial Friday: Saving for Christmas
Financial Friday: Saving for Christmas