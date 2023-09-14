Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Tips for first time home buyers

Local realtor shares tips for those looking to buy their first home
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Buying a home can be stressful, especially for those who are doing it for the first time.

That’s why first-time homebuyers need a trusted and experienced realtor to help them throughout the process. Sherelle Gilbert is a real estate agent at The Amanda Group at Design Realty Solutions. Not only has she been through the home-buying process herself, but she has also gone through construction.

Sherelle shared 3 tips for when new buyers are ready to get started. So, here’s what you need to know.

Sherelle's first tip
Sherelle's first tip(Sherelle Gilbert)
Sherelle's second tip
Sherelle's second tip(Sherelle Gilbert)
Sherelle's third tip
Sherelle's third tip(Sherelle Gilbert)

You can hear more of Sherelle’s advice on her Instagram. To get connected with her or another relator at Design Realty Solutions, visit their website.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
Alvin Cornelison
75-year-old man arrested for his wife’s murder in Scottsboro
Kitchen Cops find roaches, other insects & chemicals improperly stored
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.