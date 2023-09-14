Deals
Student removed from Cherokee Elementary campus after firearm found in backpack

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A firearm was found in a student’s backpack at Cherokee Elementary on Thursday.

According to a release from Colbert County Superintendent Chris Hand, the school resource officer, the principal, and a teacher all “responded quickly and effectively in securing the firearm.” Both Cherokee Elementary and High School moved to a state of “heightened awareness” while the incident was investigated.

The weapon and the student were turned over to law enforcement officials.

The schools resumed normal operations after the investigation was completed.

“The safety and wellbeing of the students, faculty, and staff of Colbert County Schools remains our top priority,” Superintendent Hand said in the statement.

