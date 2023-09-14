Deals
Slow clearing this afternoon with cool temperatures.

First Alert Weather
This afternoon, clouds will be slow to move out, but some sun is expected at times. Possibility of a shower or two for locations south of the Tennessee River. Temps in the low 80. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and comfortable. Temps around 60 degrees. Friday afternoon, scattered showers, mainly east of I-65. Temps in the low 80s. Any lingering showers during the evening will end quickly. Mostly dry for High School football games. Temps in the low 60s. Saturday scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. Low 80s. Sunday, isolated showers. Low 80s. The weekend rain chance for rain is higher for Saturday. Next week, mainly sunny and nice. High temps in the low to mid 80s, overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Fall arrives next Saturday at 1:50 A.M. (While we sleep Friday night)(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, clouds will be slow to move out, but some sun is expected at times. Possibility of a shower or two for locations south of the Tennessee River. Temps in the low 80. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and comfortable. Temps around 60 degrees.

Friday, afternoon scattered showers, mainly east of I-65. Temps in the low 80s. Any lingering showers during the evening will end quickly. Mostly dry for High School football games. Temps in the low 60s. Saturday scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. Low 80s. Sunday, isolated showers. Low 80s. The weekend rain chance for rain is higher for Saturday. 

Next week, mainly sunny and nice. High temps in the low to mid 80s, overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Fall arrives next Saturday at 1:50 A.M. (While we sleep Friday night)

