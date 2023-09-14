Scottsboro Wildcats win Play of The Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro, Alabama community loves to support their football program. After 11, 854 votes, The Wildcats won the 48 Blitz Play of The Week after Running Back Antonio Brocks ran for a 60 yard Touchdown in a win over Boaz 63-38.

The Wildcats are undefeated this season, and will face Arab September 22nd.

