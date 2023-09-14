Deals
Scottsboro Wildcats win Play of The Week

Wildcats receive over 11,000 votes in win
Antonio Brocks ran for a 60 yard Touchdown in a win over Boaz to win 48 Blitz Play of The Week for Week 2 action.
By Carl Prather
Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro, Alabama community loves to support their football program. After 11, 854 votes, The Wildcats won the 48 Blitz Play of The Week after Running Back Antonio Brocks ran for a 60 yard Touchdown in a win over Boaz 63-38.

The Wildcats are undefeated this season, and will face Arab September 22nd.

