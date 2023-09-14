Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.

(WTVG)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Road.

Brent Patterson, with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, says one person is dead. Patterson says officials have been on the scene for nearly 30 minutes. Detectives and CSI are on the scene to determine what happened.

This story will be updated once there is more information. A WAFF 48 News crew is on the way to the scene.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
Alvin Cornelison
75-year-old man arrested for his wife’s murder in Scottsboro
Kitchen Cops find roaches, other insects & chemicals improperly stored
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
4 Day
Storms ending tonight! Cooler weather ahead!

Latest News

“It’s a sad day for North Alabama.”: Saturn 1B removal officially begins
‘It’s a sad day for North Alabama’: Saturn 1B removal officially begins
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
“It’s a sad day for North Alabama.”: Saturn 1B removal officially begins
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Marshall County CAJA in need of volunteers
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Child advocates needed in Marshall County