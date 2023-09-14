Man who dragged Ardmore Police Officer through parking lot pleads guilty

Deals
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man who dragged an Ardmore police officer behind his car during a traffic stop pleaded guilty to second-degree assault on Tuesday, court records show.

William Haston will spend two years in jail as part of a plea agreement.

Haston was pulled over by Ardmore Police Officer Brandon Crews in February of 2023. Crews said he gave Haston routine field sobriety tests in the parking lot of Kim’s Tiger Mart before attempting to arrest him for driving under the influence.

As Crews got his handcuffs out, Haston ran back to his car with Crews right behind him, ordering him to stop.

Video of the incident shows Haston drive off, dragging Officer Crews in the process.

Crews said he was dragged across the parking lot before he eventually fell and his leg was run over. He said was trying to make sure Haston didn’t get back on the road.

“I gotta do what I [got to] do and do my job to make sure that he doesn’t kill anybody in my community or anybody else,” Crews said. “I’m the only line of defense at that point.

