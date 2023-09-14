Mainly cloudy and low humidity Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning. We are kicking off the day with cloudy skies and very comfortable temperatures in the lower 60s.

The combination of cloud cover and the steady breeze overnight has prevented any fog from developing. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as we go through the morning into the early afternoon before we see some gradual clearing with high temps reaching the low to middle 80s. There is a slight chance of seeing a pop-up shower or storm in parts of NE Alabama during the afternoon and evening.

Skies will stay partly cloudy overnight with cool and comfortable lows near 60 degrees by daybreak Friday. Friday will bring a bit more sunshine and also a slight increase in humidity levels, highs will reach the low to middle 80s with some widely scattered rain showers and storms developing into the late morning and afternoon hours.

Saturday is trending a bit wetter as a weak upper-level disturbance will push in from the east. This will bring increased chances and coverage of rain showers and storms for Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s, isolated showers will be expected early in the day.

Next week looks quite nice for the last full week of summer with sunshine and temps remaining in the lower 80s.

