Investigation underway in Hatton after woman found with gunshot wound to the head

HATTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway in Lawrence County after a female suffered a gunshot wound to the head in Hatton on Wednesday.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on County Road 151 around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 13. Upon arrival, they found the woman dead on the scene.

A suspect identified by investigators was taken into custody. That person is being held at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of death will be determined by the Forensics Lab in Huntsville. The Sheriff’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigations, and the Molton Police Department continue to investigate.

