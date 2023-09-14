Ider man arrested on felony warrants after leading pursuit through DeKalb, Dade counties

IDER, Ala. (WAFF) - An Ider man is facing multiple felony charges in Georgia and Alabama after leading a police pursuit on Thursday.

Officers with the Ider Police Department responded to a shots fired call on County Rd. 141 where the suspect allegedly pulled a firearm on a woman and fired multiple shots.

Once officers arrived, a vehicle left the driveway at a “high rate of speed” and a police pursuit was initiated. Officials believed that the suspect was still armed.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Dade County Sheriff’s Office (GA) joined the pursuit a it crossed over into Georgia and into the city of Trenton.

Trenton City Police Department Officers, staged at Hwy. 136, deployed spike strips which successfully hit the car’s tires. The suspect’s car then became immobilized and turned into the Dollar General store near the intersection of Pace Drive.

The suspect then exited the car and fled on foot towards Dade Middle School. Due to the proximity of the incident the school was placed on lockdown but the suspect was taken into custody before reaching the school.

Justice Michael Reeves is now facing felony charges in Georgia and is awaiting extradition back to Alabama to face felony charges with the Ider Police Department.,

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting incident with further charges pending through their agency.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.