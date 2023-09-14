Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Ider man arrested on felony warrants after leading pursuit through DeKalb, Dade counties

Justice Reeves
Justice Reeves(IPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDER, Ala. (WAFF) - An Ider man is facing multiple felony charges in Georgia and Alabama after leading a police pursuit on Thursday.

Officers with the Ider Police Department responded to a shots fired call on County Rd. 141 where the suspect allegedly pulled a firearm on a woman and fired multiple shots.

Once officers arrived, a vehicle left the driveway at a “high rate of speed” and a police pursuit was initiated. Officials believed that the suspect was still armed.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Dade County Sheriff’s Office (GA) joined the pursuit a it crossed over into Georgia and into the city of Trenton.

Trenton City Police Department Officers, staged at Hwy. 136, deployed spike strips which successfully hit the car’s tires. The suspect’s car then became immobilized and turned into the Dollar General store near the intersection of Pace Drive.

The suspect then exited the car and fled on foot towards Dade Middle School. Due to the proximity of the incident the school was placed on lockdown but the suspect was taken into custody before reaching the school.

Justice Michael Reeves is now facing felony charges in Georgia and is awaiting extradition back to Alabama to face felony charges with the Ider Police Department.,

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting incident with further charges pending through their agency.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
Alvin Cornelison
75-year-old man arrested for his wife’s murder in Scottsboro
Kitchen Cops find roaches, other insects & chemicals improperly stored
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.

Latest News

Cherokee Elementary School
Student removed from Cherokee Elementary campus after firearm found in backpack
Death investigation underway in Sheffield
Coroner identifies man who died in Sheffield car explosion
Upwards of 12,000 Alabama third graders may not meet the required reading scores to move onto...
12K third graders at risk of being held back under Alabama Literacy Act, superintendent warns
Joel Lamar, 49
Lauderdale Co. construction business owner arrested on home repair fraud charges