Golden Eagles prepare for Region battle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One team will leave J.F. Shields Stadium Friday night either in a tie for first place in Class 6A region 7, or all alone atop the Region Standings. Athens and Muscle Shoals will prove it on the field Friday night for WAFF 48 Blitz Game of The Week.

“You know high school football is a special deal,” Athens Head Coach Cody Gross said. “And when you get to play a big game it’s even more special. Muscle Shoals is a team that’s set the bar in North Alabama for a long time. So we’re excited to go over there and play. When you’re a good player you want to face good competition. And Muscle Shoals is gonna be great competition for us, but they got some good players, we’ve got some good players, and it’ll be fun to watch them play.”

The Golden Eagles are off to their best start since 2006 (3-0) when they won a State Championship. Athens averages 47 points per game, second best in Class 6A. The Eagles will need a great effort Friday night to knock off the 5th ranked team in Class 6A.

“Football in Alabama is special, and in North Alabama I think it’s really good,” Gross said. “In 6A Football our Region is the best in North Alabama and Muscle Shoals has been at the top of that for a long time, and we’re just trying to get to where they’re at, and we’re looking forward to it, but I think it’s a good deal for fans in North Alabama.”

Kickoff is set for 7 P.M.

