Everything nice...but not pumpkin spice

Rocket City Dietitian shares her favorite local fall treats
Rocket City Dietitian talks non-pumpkin fall drinks
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every time the leaves start to turn and the air becomes chilled, pumpkin takes over.

From pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin candles to pumpkin bread, it’s all we hear about from September until Thanksgiving. Local coffee shops and businesses have so much more fall flavor to offer. So, Rocket City Dietitian created her ultimate list for “everything nice...but not pumpkin spice.”

Caramel Apple Pie Tea with a shot of oat milk
Caramel Apple Pie Tea with a shot of oat milk(Rachel Brown)
Fall Harvest Latte
Fall Harvest Latte(Rachel Brown)
Toasted Croissant Latte
Toasted Croissant Latte(Rachel Brown)
Stephanie's Favorite
Stephanie's Favorite(Rachel Brown)
Maple Apple Chai Latte
Maple Apple Chai Latte(Rachel Brown)
Toasted Honey Latte
Toasted Honey Latte(Rachel Brown)
Apple Butter donuts
Apple Butter donuts(Rachel Brown)
Apple Cider Donut Sundae and Cider Shake Up
Apple Cider Donut Sundae and Cider Shake Up(Rachel Brown)

If you’re interested in participating in the #eatlocalhsv challenge for September, check it out below!

#eatlocalhsv for September
#eatlocalhsv for September(Rachel Brown)

