HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every time the leaves start to turn and the air becomes chilled, pumpkin takes over.

From pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin candles to pumpkin bread, it’s all we hear about from September until Thanksgiving. Local coffee shops and businesses have so much more fall flavor to offer. So, Rocket City Dietitian created her ultimate list for “everything nice...but not pumpkin spice.”

Caramel Apple Pie Tea with a shot of oat milk (Rachel Brown)

Fall Harvest Latte (Rachel Brown)

Toasted Croissant Latte (Rachel Brown)

Stephanie's Favorite (Rachel Brown)

Maple Apple Chai Latte (Rachel Brown)

Toasted Honey Latte (Rachel Brown)

Apple Butter donuts (Rachel Brown)

Apple Cider Donut Sundae and Cider Shake Up (Rachel Brown)

If you’re interested in participating in the #eatlocalhsv challenge for September, check it out below!

#eatlocalhsv for September (Rachel Brown)

