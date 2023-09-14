Crime Stoppers: Two men walk away with multiple car batteries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police say two men went into the Rural King off of Memorial Parkway and loaded their carts with hundreds of dollars worth of car batteries.

Investigators say the pair took off in a black van with a red stripe down the side. Officials say that a week later the same thing happened.

If you recognize them, the van or any of these other people on the list, Huntsville Police want to hear from you.

Tatyana Gray is accused of trafficking Fentanyl in our area.

Malcom Derr is charged with robbery. Investigators believe he stole from Dick’s Sporting Goods and ran out of the store without paying.

Investigators say Cody Terry left the scene of a crash. He’s charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

Kelvin Arnold is wanted on a possession of marijuana charge after previously being convicted of the same charge.

Korderrius Ray is wanted on a 3rd degree theft of property charge; they say he stole video games/controllers from his roommate.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

