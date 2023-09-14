Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Coroner identifies man who died in Sheffield car explosion

Officials confirmed that there was no foul play involved.
Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry says officers received a call from a witness about vehicle on fire around 4 pm Sunday in an alleyway on South Columbia Ave
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - No foul play was involved after a dead body was found in a car that exploded on Sunday, per the Sheffield Chief of Police.

The Colbert County Coroner has confirmed the identity of the man who was killed in the explosion as 53-year-old Michael Sherrell.

Sheffield officers received a call from a witness about a vehicle on fire around 4 p.m. on Sept. 10 in an alleyway on South Columbia Ave. When officers arrived on the scene, the car exploded. Nobody outside of the car was hurt.

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said due to a lack of criminal activity the case will be turned over to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
Alvin Cornelison
75-year-old man arrested for his wife’s murder in Scottsboro
Kitchen Cops find roaches, other insects & chemicals improperly stored
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.

Latest News

Cherokee Elementary School
Student removed from Cherokee Elementary campus after firearm found in backpack
Justice Reeves
Ider man arrested on felony warrants after leading pursuit through DeKalb, Dade counties
Upwards of 12,000 Alabama third graders may not meet the required reading scores to move onto...
12K third graders at risk of being held back under Alabama Literacy Act, superintendent warns
Joel Lamar, 49
Lauderdale Co. construction business owner arrested on home repair fraud charges