Coroner identifies man who died in Sheffield car explosion

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - No foul play was involved after a dead body was found in a car that exploded on Sunday, per the Sheffield Chief of Police.

The Colbert County Coroner has confirmed the identity of the man who was killed in the explosion as 53-year-old Michael Sherrell.

Sheffield officers received a call from a witness about a vehicle on fire around 4 p.m. on Sept. 10 in an alleyway on South Columbia Ave. When officers arrived on the scene, the car exploded. Nobody outside of the car was hurt.

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said due to a lack of criminal activity the case will be turned over to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

