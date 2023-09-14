Deals
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend at CulturA Festival

Event organizer talks what to expect, what's new, and the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This Sunday, September 17m celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at CulturA Festival: a FREE community festival presented by Revel Events and El Olmeca.

From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., indulge in mouthwatering delicacies from Mexico, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, and many more. Get ready for a flavorful culinary journey through Hispanic cuisine. Experience the vibrant rhythms and melodies of various Latin music genres, this year we welcome DJ Teddy, Baila Huntsville, Nashville Latin Fusion & all the way from Austin, Texas; Bidi Bidi Banda to the main stage. Dance, sing, and immerse yourself in the lively beats that will keep you grooving all day long.

Presented by El Olmeca
Presented by El Olmeca(Melissa Rodriguez)

You can explore a vibrant marketplace showcasing a variety of Latino-owned businesses while discovering unique products, crafts, and services while supporting local entrepreneurs and artisans.

CulturA is a day filled with dancing
CulturA is a day filled with dancing(Melissa Rodriguez)

CulturA is not just a day full of food and dance. Attendees can also hope to gain valuable insights from a panel of Latin-owned business owners and community leaders in Huntsville. Learn about their experiences, challenges, and success stories that inspire and empower our community.

Enjoy food, drinks and dancing
Enjoy food, drinks and dancing(Melissa Rodriguez)

This is a FREE event, open to the public, and everyone is welcome! Bring your family, friends, and colleagues to celebrate the rich tapestry of Hispanic heritage and the diverse cultures that make our community thrive.

To see more events coming up at The Orion, visit here.

