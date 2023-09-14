Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

5th Annual Zumbathon happening this weekend

Event organizer shares how this year's fundraiser is different
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The 5th Annual Zumbathon is this Saturday, September 16 in Scottsboro, AL.

Serving as a fundraiser for the Beauty and the Beast Fund, 100% of the proceeds go directly to benefiting breast cancer patients. Zumba for the Cure provides monthly financial assistance to breast cancer patients of Jackson County who are actively in treatment.  

Zumbathon benefits the Beauty and the Beast Fund
Zumbathon benefits the Beauty and the Beast Fund(Leslie Phillips)

Tickets are sold at the door and will be $15 cash which includes lunch and refreshments. For more info visit here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
Alvin Cornelison
75-year-old man arrested for his wife’s murder in Scottsboro
Kitchen Cops find roaches, other insects & chemicals improperly stored
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.