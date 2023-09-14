5th Annual Zumbathon happening this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The 5th Annual Zumbathon is this Saturday, September 16 in Scottsboro, AL.

Serving as a fundraiser for the Beauty and the Beast Fund, 100% of the proceeds go directly to benefiting breast cancer patients. Zumba for the Cure provides monthly financial assistance to breast cancer patients of Jackson County who are actively in treatment.

Zumbathon benefits the Beauty and the Beast Fund (Leslie Phillips)

Tickets are sold at the door and will be $15 cash which includes lunch and refreshments. For more info visit here.

