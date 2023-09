48 Blitz: see a full list Week 3 football games, scores

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school football moves into Week 3 in North Alabama!

Check out recaps from Week 3 below:

48 Blitz Game of the Week: Muscle Shoals vs. Athens

The Trojans defeated the Golden Eagles to remain unbeaten 66-28

Colbert County vs. Phil Campbell

The Indians dominated the Bobcats with a 27-6 win

Addison vs. Hackleburg

The Panthers walked away with the win over the Bulldogs 32-28

East Lawrence vs. Deshler

The Tigers dominated in the win over the Eagles 69-18

Pisgah vs. Collinsville

The Eagles claimed the victory over the Panthers 66-13

Mars Hill vs. Clements

The Panthers shut down the Colts with a 61-3 win

Elkmont vs. Lauderdale County

The Tigers took the strong win over the Red Devils 65-12

Central Florence vs. West Morgan

The Rebels charged through for a 56-14 win over the Wildcats

Hartselle vs. Columbia

The Tigers swept the Bearcats 42-0

Lee vs. Mae Jemison

The Jaguars pulled through and picked up the win against the Generals 19-18

Bob Jones vs. Grissom

The Patriots walked away with the win over the Tigers 28-10

Huntsville vs. James Clemens

The Jets defeated the Panthers 45-31

Tune in every Friday night at 10 p.m. for 48 Blitz on WAFF 48.

The 48 Blitz crew and Sports Director Carl Prather talk with football coaches from teams in North Alabama about the meaning of the game.

