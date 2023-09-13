Walker Co. man sentenced to life in prison on child sexual abuse charge

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Walker County man was sentenced to life in prison on a sexual abuse of a child charge.

Terry Nobinger, 41 of Nauvoo was convicted on August 15, 2023 by a Morgan County jury of Sexual Abuse of a Child Under the Age of Twelve.

In Jan. 2019, an eight year old reported to Falkville Police that Nobinger subjected her to sexual contact when she was six years old. The victim and her grandmother submitted statements to the courts on Wednesday documenting the impact of the abuse, Norbinger asked the court for mercy.

Nobinger had multiple prior felony convictions and was sentenced as a habitual felony offender to the maximum sentence allowed by law.

“This victim, and her family, had to wait a long time to see justice in this case. They never wavered. This child bravely walked into the courtroom and answered every question asked of her about the abuse she suffered. This sentence ensures that Terry Nobinger will not have the opportunity to abuse another child,” Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.