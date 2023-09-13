Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Walker Co. man sentenced to life in prison on child sexual abuse charge

Terry Nobinger, 41
Terry Nobinger, 41(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Walker County man was sentenced to life in prison on a sexual abuse of a child charge.

Terry Nobinger, 41 of Nauvoo was convicted on August 15, 2023 by a Morgan County jury of Sexual Abuse of a Child Under the Age of Twelve.

In Jan. 2019, an eight year old reported to Falkville Police that Nobinger subjected her to sexual contact when she was six years old. The victim and her grandmother submitted statements to the courts on Wednesday documenting the impact of the abuse, Norbinger asked the court for mercy.

Nobinger had multiple prior felony convictions and was sentenced as a habitual felony offender to the maximum sentence allowed by law.

“This victim, and her family, had to wait a long time to see justice in this case. They never wavered. This child bravely walked into the courtroom and answered every question asked of her about the abuse she suffered. This sentence ensures that Terry Nobinger will not have the opportunity to abuse another child,” Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
Alvin Cornelison
75-year-old man arrested for his wife’s murder in Scottsboro
Kitchen Cops find roaches, other insects & chemicals improperly stored
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
4 Day
Storms ending tonight! Cooler weather ahead!

Latest News

Wine & Spirits with Stephanie: Learn about wines from South Africa available here
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie: Learn about wines from South Africa available here
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie: How to properly open wine bottle, store leftovers
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie: How to properly open wine bottle, store leftovers
State-of-the-art skate park, new kid space open in John Hunt Park
State-of-the-art skate park, new kid space open in John Hunt Park
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp
Aggie Branch of Citizens Bank & Trust teaches students skills in communication and finance