USA Today publisher hiring ‘Taylor Swift Reporter’

Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for "Anti-Hero" during the MTV Video Music...
Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for "Anti-Hero" during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.(Source: Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - America’s largest newspaper chain, Gannett, is hiring someone to cover everything Taylor Swift - and nothing else.

The “Taylor Swift Reporter” will be hired to write for USA Today and The Tennessean.

Gannett wants a journalist who can capture the significance of the Grammy-winning, record-breaking star’s music, legacy and cultural and economic influence.

The “Shake it Off” singer’s impact is literally seismic: Her fans shook it so hard at a Seattle concert this summer that it registered as an earthquake.

Gannett’s decision to post the job comes with some controversy.

Some in the journalism industry believe it calls the company’s reporting priorities into question.

In December, Gannett slashed roughly 6% of its more than 3,000 employees in the U.S. media division.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

