Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Two killed in two-vehicle crash on Winchester Rd., Fortune Dr.

Eastbound and westbound lanes were closed due to the wreck.
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have died following a two-vehicle wreck on Winchester Road and Fortune Road that happened Sept. 5.

Huntsville Police have identified 60-year-old Pamela Milton of Huntsville and Tina Lee, 33 of Madison as the people who died as a result of the crash.

Milton was pronounced dead at the scene and Lee succumbed to her injuries at Huntsville Hospital on Sept. 11.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
Alvin Cornelison
75-year-old man arrested for his wife’s murder in Scottsboro
Kitchen Cops find roaches, other insects & chemicals improperly stored
Tye' Stevens
Bonnell Drive capital murder suspect apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Anniston

Latest News

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Colbert County set to create a Veterans Treatment Court with some guidance from Lauderdale County’s
Huntsville Police Department
One person arrested after leading police pursuit, attempting to elude after wreck near Drake Ave.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Derrick Stuckey said they received reports of people...
2 injured in Huntsville apartment fire on Rime Village Dr.
2 injured in Huntsville apartment fire on Rime Village Dr.
2 injured in Huntsville apartment fire on Rime Village Dr.