Two killed in two-vehicle crash on Winchester Rd., Fortune Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have died following a two-vehicle wreck on Winchester Road and Fortune Road that happened Sept. 5.

Huntsville Police have identified 60-year-old Pamela Milton of Huntsville and Tina Lee, 33 of Madison as the people who died as a result of the crash.

Milton was pronounced dead at the scene and Lee succumbed to her injuries at Huntsville Hospital on Sept. 11.

