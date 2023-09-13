Two killed in two-vehicle crash on Winchester Rd., Fortune Dr.
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have died following a two-vehicle wreck on Winchester Road and Fortune Road that happened Sept. 5.
Huntsville Police have identified 60-year-old Pamela Milton of Huntsville and Tina Lee, 33 of Madison as the people who died as a result of the crash.
Milton was pronounced dead at the scene and Lee succumbed to her injuries at Huntsville Hospital on Sept. 11.
