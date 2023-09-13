Tim Knecht preforms “I Can’t Win”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tim Knecht might have moved here to be closer to family, but his music was made for the South.

The singer/songwriter began performing 10 years ago and if you’re a Huntsville local, you might recognize him from local venues and Bridgestreet. He says his calling in life is to write music.

To hear more of Tim’s music, visit his website here.

