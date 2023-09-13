Deals
Tim Knecht preforms “I Can’t Win”

Local singer-songwriter performs an original song
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tim Knecht might have moved here to be closer to family, but his music was made for the South.

The singer/songwriter began performing 10 years ago and if you’re a Huntsville local, you might recognize him from local venues and Bridgestreet. He says his calling in life is to write music.

To hear more of Tim’s music, visit his website here.

