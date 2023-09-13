State-of-the-art skate park, new kid space open in John Hunt Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new skate park and playground are opening at John Hunt Park. People of all ages can start enjoying the new amenities after the Sept. 13 ribbon cutting.

WAFF has reported on the new Get-A-Way Skate Park for nearly two years because a lot of time and planning went into the new recreation options. The new design pays homage to the skatepark that used to be on Leeman Ferry Road that was demolished over a decade ago.

The project is a partnership involving the City of Huntsville, the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville, and the Skatepark Project, Tony Hawk’s national skatepark advocacy charity.

The Get-A-Way Skate Park is a 52,000 square foot build with three bowl areas, two snake runs, a street plaza, and other unique features.

The designers wanted to make sure there was something for every skill level.

Local skateboarders like Jon Greene are really excited to jump in.

“Skateboarding is a hobby or a sport that is good for any type of person,” said Greene. “It’s accepting of all communities. It’s the perfect place to land right here in Huntsville.”

Get-A-Way Skate Park is nestled within the three acres between the new Kids Space and the championship soccer fields. This is part of a larger project to round out the revision of John Hunt Park.

Leaders really want this area to be a place with several recreational activities and Greene couldn’t be more excited about all the changes happening at the park.

“There’s something for all skill levels to do here, and the Team Pain who built this, they did it right,” said Greene. “Kids are going to start walking over probably from all the neighborhoods, and it’s going to be a good place for a lot of fun all in one place.”

The ribbon cutting starts at 11 a.m.

