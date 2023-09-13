Deals
Slowly clearing skies and highs in the low 80s Wednesday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Hourly Forecast
WAFF Hourly Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning.  We have generally cloudy skies overhead to start off the day with areas of isolated fog, fog should stay in place through roughly 9AM. 

Morning temps are still warm in the middle to upper 60s with a somewhat muggy feel.  The dry air will start to filter in behind yesterday’s cold front with cloud cover gradually thinning out by mid to late morning.  High temperatures today will be seasonal in the low to middle 80s with a light northeasterly breeze.  Skies stay partly cloudy overnight with cooler lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.  The steady NE breeze tonight will prevent any fog from developing. 

Thursday will be a great September day with low humidity, mainly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s.  A weak upper-level disturbance on Friday could bring a few isolated showers and storms to the Tennessee Valley for Friday afternoon with high temperatures staying in the low to middle 80s.  Saturday will be our next best chance of seeing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.  Sunday is trending drier with mainly sunny skies and high temps in the lower 80s. 

Next week will feel “Fall-like” with sunshine and temps staying in the lower 80s.

