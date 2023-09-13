Deals
Leaders addressing Ardmore High dangerous intersection after student hit by car

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ADRMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ardmore Avenue, located in front of Ardmore High School, becomes extremely busy as students leave for the day. Leaders are making changes to the safety of the area after a student was recently hit by a car walking home from school.

Matt Randolph said his daughter was the one hit by a vehicle. He said the impact gave her a concussion and road rash and she was med-flighted to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville. Randolph said fortunately, his daughter will recover from her injures, but the road still presents a danger.

“It says 25, but you’ll see a lot of people doing more than 25,” he said. “If something’s not done, then unfortunately there’s going to be a lot more kids hit out here.”

Ardmore Police Chief Jereme Robison said they are making strides to make sure this does not happen again. He said the day of the accident, a perfect storm of fewer officers scattered around town meant no one could make it to the school for traffic duty. He said school faculty members now will watch two crosswalks: one with a stoplight and one without a stop light.

“Even if you tell them not to cross there, its still a public crosswalk, and you tell them its their own risk sort of thing,” he said. “The 3 o’clock bell hits, it’s time to get up out of there. We all remember that, but those little things can change the whole trajectory of your life. If you’re not paying attention, this could have ended way worse than it did.”

“It’s going to take the whole community going together to solve this problem,” Randolph said.

