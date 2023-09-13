Huntsville Fire & Rescue respond to shed fire on McKinley Ave.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple Huntsville Fire & Rescue units are on the scene of a structure fire on McKinley Ave. NE.

According to officials on the scene, the fire broke out in the shed at someone’s home. Neighbors reported seeing flames from the roof of the shed.

As of 9 p.m. the fire was extinguished.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.