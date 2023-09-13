Huntsville Fire & Rescue respond to shed fire on McKinley Ave.

Deals
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple Huntsville Fire & Rescue units are on the scene of a structure fire on McKinley Ave. NE.

According to officials on the scene, the fire broke out in the shed at someone’s home. Neighbors reported seeing flames from the roof of the shed.

As of 9 p.m. the fire was extinguished.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

