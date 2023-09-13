Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward season two premieres October 7

Deals
Harlem Globetrotters team members talk season 2 of new show and upcoming world tour
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For nearly 100 years, The Harlem Globetrotters have traveled the world making people smile.

Today’s Globetrotters are dynamic athletes with unmatched skills and influencers of today’s game. If you have ever seen a jump shot, slam dunk, or a half-court hook shot, you have witnessed the creative moves made famous by the Globetrotters. They have showcased their iconic brand in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926.

They are now bringing compassion, energy, and excitement to television in their own live-action TV series, HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS: PLAY IT FORWARD. The show is now entering its second season, part of NBC’s acclaimed The More You Know Saturday morning programming block, already garnering 11 Telly Awards and two Cynopsis Awards. It is now nominated for an Emmy Award.

The show’s second season will air on NBC and Telemundo on October 7.

If you want to see the Globetrotters live, check out their 2024 tour. Pre-sale tickets are open now and regular tickets go on sale on September 26.

