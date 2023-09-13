Gradual clearing this afternoon with temps in the low 80s.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, clouds will be slow to move out, but some sun at times popping through the clouds. Temps in the low 80s. Humidity drops throughout the afternoon. Tonight, leftover clouds will clear with temps dropping to around 60 degrees by morning.

Thursday, sunny and delightful. High temps in the low to mid 80s. Friday, a few showers, mainly for locations East of I-65. Most of the day will be nice. Temps will be in the mid-80s.

Weekend forecast, a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. A slight chance of a few showers on Sunday. High temps both days in the low to mid 80s.

