Bulldogs aim for first SWAC win of the season Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M Head Coach Connell Maynor displayed his excitement for Saturday’s game with a trio of barks during his weekly press conference with media members.

He hopes his bark will help his teams bite on the field Saturday when Alabama A&M travels to face Southern in Baton Rouge. The Bulldogs notched their first win in the Louis Crews Classic defeating Lane 51-13.

The Bulldogs hope Running Back Ryan Morrow will continue his effort from his rushing performance against Lane. Morrow rushed for 191 yards and 2 Touchdowns, giving him SWAC Offensive Player of The Week honors.

“I said you’re probably gonna have two hundred yards rushing, and he had 191,” Maynor said. “He probably surprised a lot of people, but I wasn’t one, I knew he had it in him, I knew he could do it. And we’ll have (Donovan) Eaglin back this week, and those guys will split reps. If you got one, you got none, and we got two great ones.”

Eaglin, the preseason All-SWAC performer has battled injuries the first two games of the season.

The Bulldogs also with confidence in Quarterback Xavier Lankford. Lankford complete 15-of-19 passes for 131 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

“He played quarterback,” Maynor added. “He gave us what we needed. We didn’t need 300 yards passing last week. We had a 191 yards rushing, so X (Xavier Lankford) managed the game, he did what he had to do. he completed passes, he got us in and out of bad plays. he just played quarterback and that’s what we’re looking for that consistency. Flashes of greatness will get you beat, and he played consistently and we got the W (win) so, we look for him to continue to do that.”

The Bulldogs Wide Receiver Terrell Garner was also named SWAC Specialist of The Week.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for 6 P.M.

