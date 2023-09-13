Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Bulldogs aim for first SWAC win of the season Saturday

Bulldogs face Southern aiming for first win in Baton Rouge since 2007
Quarterback Xavier Lankford (15) led Alabama A&M to a win over Lane College in the Louis Crews Classic September 9th, 2023.
By Carl Prather
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M Head Coach Connell Maynor displayed his excitement for Saturday’s game with a trio of barks during his weekly press conference with media members.

He hopes his bark will help his teams bite on the field Saturday when Alabama A&M travels to face Southern in Baton Rouge. The Bulldogs notched their first win in the Louis Crews Classic defeating Lane 51-13.

The Bulldogs hope Running Back Ryan Morrow will continue his effort from his rushing performance against Lane. Morrow rushed for 191 yards and 2 Touchdowns, giving him SWAC Offensive Player of The Week honors.

“I said you’re probably gonna have two hundred yards rushing, and he had 191,” Maynor said. “He probably surprised a lot of people, but I wasn’t one, I knew he had it in him, I knew he could do it. And we’ll have (Donovan) Eaglin back this week, and those guys will split reps. If you got one, you got none, and we got two great ones.”

Eaglin, the preseason All-SWAC performer has battled injuries the first two games of the season.

The Bulldogs also with confidence in Quarterback Xavier Lankford. Lankford complete 15-of-19 passes for 131 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

“He played quarterback,” Maynor added. “He gave us what we needed. We didn’t need 300 yards passing last week. We had a 191 yards rushing, so X (Xavier Lankford) managed the game, he did what he had to do. he completed passes, he got us in and out of bad plays. he just played quarterback and that’s what we’re looking for that consistency. Flashes of greatness will get you beat, and he played consistently and we got the W (win) so, we look for him to continue to do that.”

The Bulldogs Wide Receiver Terrell Garner was also named SWAC Specialist of The Week.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for 6 P.M.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
Alvin Cornelison
75-year-old man arrested for his wife’s murder in Scottsboro
Kitchen Cops find roaches, other insects & chemicals improperly stored
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
4 Day
Storms ending tonight! Cooler weather ahead!

Latest News

48 Blitz Game of the Week: Battle of the Undefeated
48 Blitz Game of the Week: Battle of the Undefeated
Antonio Chauncey Ross
Antonio Ross, Alabama football walk-on, indicted on sodomy charge
The Texas Longhorns defeated Alabama 34-24 Saturday September 9, 2023
Texas moves into the top 5, Alabama tumbles in latest AP Poll
On the Hill: Live - Sept. 9, 2023
On the Hill: Live - Sept. 9, 2023