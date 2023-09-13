Aggie Branch of Citizens Bank & Trust teaches students skills in communication and finance

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Whether it’s cashing a check or making a deposit, the Aggie Branch of Citizens Bank and Trust operates just like any other bank. Except here, all tellers are high school students.

Mariana Trejo says the students do all the work. Teachers are just there to make sure everything runs smoothly.

“On a day to day basis, we typically handle a lot of school transactions with students and teachers. Anything from making a deposit, cashing a check, depositing a check, withdrawals, anything like that,” Trejo says.

Seniors John Wesley Seay and Alex Smith say the real-world experience is helping them get ready for life after high school.

“I’m not a very outspoken person, so it has definitely helped with communication and interactions with people. That’s probably the biggest thing for me,” Seay says.

“Being more professional with students and not just being a classmate with them,” says Smith.

For Alex Smith, helping run the Aggie Branch has inspired him to look into a career in finance.

“I’m meeting a lot of people from the bank and making connections. It’s an internship really, the bank. You get kind of like that work experience. I think I could see myself having a future in banking, majoring in finance,” Smith says.

Student tellers have also had the opportunity to attend the Citizens Bank & Trust Business Summit in Birmingham. There, they get to connect with professionals in the world of finance.

