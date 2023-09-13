88-year-old Guntersville man hit by semi, walks away with minor injuries

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ”Believe it or not, I could hear the noise and all that, and naturally, I thought I was dead,” says 88-year-old Dennis “Brownie” Harrison of Guntersville.

He is recalling the moment he was hit by an 18-wheel truck while crossing HWY 69 in California Roadster cart.

Harrison owns Carts by Design in Guntersville. Monday morning, he crossed Highway 69 in his cart like any other day to pick up supplies from Discount Building Supply. On his way back to his store, Harrison says the morning sun blinded him, and he failed to see a semi barreling toward him as he pulled back onto the highway.

“When I got out and started out on the street, I looked up and for an instant, I saw that truck. I put my foot, I jammed on the breaks and slipped off the breaks and hit the gas,” Harrison says says.

Harrison was tossed from his car and says he was partially under the semi when his body came to a stop.

“I started moving around, and all the extremities worked, so I got up and came out from under the truck. I told that ambulance driver ‘I need to go over to the shop and clean up’ and the ambulance driver said ‘Mr. Harrison, you’re going with me,’” Harrison says.

Harrison was taken to Marshall Medical North where he was treated for cuts to his arms and head, and a few broken bones in his back. He was released later that day.

Harrison says he is suffering from some soreness after the incident, but he is grateful to be alive and back at work.

“I think I’m in very good physical condition for my age and I’ve still got the majority of the sense I ever had, at least part of it. But no, I’m very fortunate to be here,” Harrison says.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.