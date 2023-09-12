Scattered Showers & Storms Through the Early Evening

Isolated rain showers will be expected into the early afternoon ahead of a cold front approaching from the west. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy with highs reaching the middle 80s. The cold front will trigger additional scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley for the late afternoon and evening hours. The overall threat for severe storms is rather low, but heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and 30+ mph wind gusts will be possible into the early evening for locations mainly east of I-65.

Showers and storms will come to an end overnight with skies staying mostly cloudy and morning lows will range in middle 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with cooler and drier air filtering in from the north. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower 80s with a breezy north wind. Thursday and Friday will feel like “False-Fall” number two of the season with sunshine, low humidity and highs near 80 degrees. Expect overnight lows to be cool and refreshing in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday and Sunday are trending just a bit warmer with highs in the lower 80s and there’s a slight chance for isolated showers and storms each day.

