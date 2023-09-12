One person arrested after leading police pursuit, attempting to elude after wreck near Drake Ave.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was apprehended on Tuesday evening following a short pursuit that led to a single-vehicle wreck.

Huntsville Police Department officials say an officer attempted to stop a car that was traveling northbound on Memorial Parkway near Martin Road. The driver did not stop and the officer pursued them.

The officer terminated the pursuit after they lost sight of the car. Per HPD, the car was found near Ivy Ave. and Drake Ave. in a single-vehicle wreck.

The driver attempted to flee from the wreck on foot but was arrested by officers. Officials say charges are expected for the driver.

