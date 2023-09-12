Monte Sano Art Festival returns this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For two decades, The Monte Sano Art Festival has been an exciting tradition for the North Alabama community.

Featuring the best local and regional artists representing an array of disciplines and techniques, the Monte Sano Art Festival is a treasure chest full of one-of-a-kind masterpieces.

Vendors from around the region gather on Monte Sano once a year to sell art (Patrice Johnson)

The event itself is free to attend but, make sure you have cash on hand with you. Monte Sano State Park will charge $10 per car for parking or $5 per walk-in festival attendee. All funds go towards supporting the state parks system.

Shop numerous art mediums (Patrice Johnson)

At the festival, over 100 vendors will be present! Local jewelry maker Cassey Harrell is just one of the talented artists you’ll find. Specializing in minimalistic silver pieces, she can also customize her style to fit a client’s preference.

Handmade necklace from Cassey Harrell Jewelry (Cassey Harrell)

Necklaces from Cassey Harrell Jewelry (Cassey Harrell)

To see Cassey’s art as well as the work of other artists, be sure to head up to Monte Sano this weekend. The festival will run from September 16 from 9 am-5 pm and September 17 from 9 am – 4 pm.

For more information, go to www.artshuntsville.org. Monte Sano Art Festival is presented by Damson Automotive.

