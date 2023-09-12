Huntsville Fire & Rescue respond to structure fire on Rime Village Dr.
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple Huntsville Fire & Rescue units are on the scene of a structure fire on Rime Village Dr.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
A WAFF 48 News Crew is on the way to the scene. This story will be updated once there is more information.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.