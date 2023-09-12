Huntsville Fire & Rescue respond to structure fire on Rime Village Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple Huntsville Fire & Rescue units are on the scene of a structure fire on Rime Village Dr.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

A WAFF 48 News Crew is on the way to the scene. This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.