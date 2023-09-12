Gov. Ivey visits ‘turnaround school’ MLK Elementary encouraging students to read

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey spoke to students and staff at one of the 15 turnaround schools, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School on Tuesday in Huntsville.

Gov. Ivey visited the school as part of her Turnaround Schools Initiative, speaking to third and fourth-grade classes. She delivered books and offered her encouragement for reading.

This speaking engagement is one of the stops for Gov. Ivey who visited schools throughout August to engage with students and teachers, underscoring the significance of reading as a critical component of further learning.

In the Fall of 2022, Gov. Ivey launched the initiative to transform low-performing schools and surrounding communities. One of the schools chosen was MLK Elementary School, which has received additional funding and targeted support.

The visit will be used to further promote Gov. Ivey’s turnaround school initiative that is seeking to transform low-performing schools across the state.

