Florida man charged with murder after stealing vehicle of missing person from Marshall Co. pursuit

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man has been charged with murder after stealing a missing person’s vehicle discovered in a Marshall County high-speed pursuit at the beginning of September.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old, Robert Lanning, of Melbourne, Fla. was driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 431 North near the Madison County line on Sept. 4 and was later caught by deputies in Guntersville.

Lanning was then incarcerated in the Marshall County Jail and charged with Felony Attempting to Elude and Fugitive from Justice.

Initially, Lanning was found to have a felony Probation Warrant from Jackson County, Georgia. Later, Georgia declined to extradite Lanning.

On Sept. 7, Investigators from the Palm Bay Police Department in Florida contacted Marshall County Sheriff’s Investigators and explained that Lanning was a person of interest in a missing person case in their jurisdiction.

Palm Bay Police say the vehicle Lanning was driving was registered to the missing person, Nicholas Mitchell, 30, of Palm Bay. On Sept. 8, officials from Florida informed Marshall County Investigators they had located Mitchell’s body, saying he had been shot several times.

Investigators from Florida then began the search for Lanning’s girlfriend, Rene Lemos, and found her in Kennesaw, Ga. She was then taken into custody and is awaiting extradition to Florida for charges of Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Felony Murder and Grand Theft Motor Vehicle.

Florida Investigators also obtained warrants on Lanning for First Degree Felony Murder and Grand Theft Motor Vehicle. Lanning is still being held in the Marshall County Jail on the original charge of Felony Attempting to Elude and will be turned over to Florida Officials.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Jarmon was unaware the suspect Lanning in the vehicle pursuit was wanted for murder.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.