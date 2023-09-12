Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Decatur leaders to vote on fiscal year budget

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester presented the 2024 fiscal year budget to the city council during Monday’s work session.

The city’s budget, which is is set for $91 million, is higher than previous years.

One of the top priorities is funding first responders and educators. 57 percent of the budget is for paying city employees, with police and fire accounting for a combined 35 percent. The budget also allows for nearly 30 million dollars for the school system.

Demeester said they plan to improve the recreation center at Wilson Morgan park, as well as the softball complex on Modaus road. They also plan on finishing the parking deck on Moulton street, with a new hotel and retail in the downtown area.

Council President Jacob Ladner said this budget makes sense to him, but he has growing concerns for how quickly the budget is rising every year.

“I know there’s a lot of causes for that,” he said. “It costs a lot more right now to run your house than 7 to ten years ago. It’s just something we need to be more aware of. That is concerning that we’ve grown over 40 million dollars in what it takes to run the city in 7 or 8 years.”

The council will vote on the budget at their next meeting.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
WAFF
Sparkman football player killed in Lawrence Co. crash following police pursuit
Julius Jamear Staten
Albertville HS student-athlete killed in crash remembered as someone ‘everybody loved’
Scene of wreck on Winchester Road, Fortune Drive
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash on Winchester Rd., Fortune Dr.
Alvin Cornelison
75-year-old man arrested for his wife’s murder in Scottsboro

Latest News

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Decatur leaders to vote on fiscal year budget
The seat was formerly held by Madison-area Rep. David Cole, who resigned on Aug. 30.
Gov. Ivey sets special election dates for House District 10 seat
Huntsville City Council using funds to improve residents quality-of-life
Huntsville City Council members discuss priorities for new city budget
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Huntsville City Council members discuss priorities for new city budget