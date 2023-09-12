Decatur leaders to vote on fiscal year budget

DECATUR Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester presented the 2024 fiscal year budget to the city council during Monday’s work session.

The city’s budget, which is is set for $91 million, is higher than previous years.

One of the top priorities is funding first responders and educators. 57 percent of the budget is for paying city employees, with police and fire accounting for a combined 35 percent. The budget also allows for nearly 30 million dollars for the school system.

Demeester said they plan to improve the recreation center at Wilson Morgan park, as well as the softball complex on Modaus road. They also plan on finishing the parking deck on Moulton street, with a new hotel and retail in the downtown area.

Council President Jacob Ladner said this budget makes sense to him, but he has growing concerns for how quickly the budget is rising every year.

“I know there’s a lot of causes for that,” he said. “It costs a lot more right now to run your house than 7 to ten years ago. It’s just something we need to be more aware of. That is concerning that we’ve grown over 40 million dollars in what it takes to run the city in 7 or 8 years.”

The council will vote on the budget at their next meeting.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.