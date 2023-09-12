Deals
Cold front to bring afternoon rain and storms

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Future Radar
WAFF Future Radar(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning.  Cloud cover will continue to gradually increase as we go through the early morning hours with areas of patchy fog expected to linger through roughly 9AM. 

Morning temperatures are mild and muggy in the middle to upper 60s.  Isolated rain showers will be expected through the morning into the early afternoon ahead of a cold front approaching from the west.  Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy with highs reaching the middle 80s.  The cold front will trigger scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley for the afternoon and evening.  The overall threat for severe storms is rather low, but heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and 30+ mph wind gusts will be expected. 

Showers and storms will come to an end overnight with skies staying mostly cloudy, Wednesday morning lows will be warm again in the middle 60s.  Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with cooler and drier air filtering in from the north.  High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower 80s with a breezy north wind.  Thursday and Friday will feel like “False-Fall” number two of the season with sunshine, low humidity and highs near 80 degrees. 

Saturday and Sunday are trending just a bit warmer with highs in the lower 80s and chances for isolated showers and storms.

