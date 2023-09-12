Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Antonio Ross, Alabama football walk-on, indicted on sodomy charge

Antonio Ross faces sodomy charge in Calhoun County
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEAVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama football preferred walk-on Antonio Chauncey Ross has been indicted by a grand jury on a sodomy charge, according to the Weaver Police Department.

Ross has been charged with Sodomy 2nd degree following an investigation involving a juvenile female victim.

Weaver Police say 19-year-old Ross was arrested Monday morning and booked into the Calhoun County Jail. Ross posted a $50,000 bond and was released.

Ross was listed as a wide receiver for the Crimson Tide in the 2023 Media Guide.

2023 Alabama Football Media Guide
2023 Alabama Football Media Guide(Alabama Football)

When searching Ross on the team’s roster at RollTide.com, a 404 error displays on the page.

404 error on Antonio Chauncey Ross
404 error on Antonio Chauncey Ross(RollTide.com)

WBRC reached out to the University of Alabama for more information. As of the publication of this article, we have not received a response.

We will update this story with more information as new details become available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
Scene of wreck on Winchester Road, Fortune Drive
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash on Winchester Rd., Fortune Dr.
Alvin Cornelison
75-year-old man arrested for his wife’s murder in Scottsboro
Kitchen Cops find roaches, other insects & chemicals improperly stored
Tye' Stevens
Bonnell Drive capital murder suspect apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Anniston

Latest News

Generic police lights
3 masked people attempted to steal ATM in Priceville, police say
Tye' Stevens
Bonnell Drive capital murder suspect apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Anniston
Kevin Guerrero Beltran
Madison County child porn convict cause of death revealed by medical examiner
Decatur plan 2024
Leaders in Decatur present budget plan for 2024