48 Blitz Game of the Week: Battle of the Undefeated

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - 48 Blitz’s Game of the Week will feature two undefeated teams in Class 6A Region 7.

The Muscle Shoals Trojans (3-0) will take on the Athens Golden Eagles (3-0) at J.F. Moore Stadium on Friday Night September 15, 2023.

This year’s match between the Trojans and the Golden Eagles is much different than when the two teams met last year in week three at Athens. The Trojans entered the game undrafted, while the Golden Eagles only had one win on the season. The Trojans went on to win the game 28-to-20.

The Trojans and Golden Eagles come into the week three match-up with similar undefeated records. Both have won two of their three previous games convincingly.

